First Alert: Cool, cloudy Tuesday

First Alert Doppler Network is showing some drizzle and flurries (Source: KFVS) (maxuser)
By Jasmine Adams | December 4, 2018 at 5:51 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 5:55 AM

(KFVS) - Keep your jacket nearby.

After last weeks warmer weather, cooler temperatures are setting in this morning.

Lisa Michaels says cloudy skies in some areas of the Heartland are keeping those areas above freezing.

If you haven't put up the holiday lights yet then there are a few upcoming days to do so. Today will be cloudy with...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

We will be keeping the cooler temperatures especially today with high temperatures in the 30s to maybe 40 degrees in some southern counties.

There is a chance for sprinkles or some isolated light snow showers to fall during the day.

The Weather Team is looking into the potential for a storm later in the week.

