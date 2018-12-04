Driver wanted after hitting Paducah business

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public for their help in identifying a driver who reportedly backed his truck into a business on early Thanksgiving Day morning and left the scene.
According to a Facebook post on the Paducah Police Department’s page, the owner of Weed Man Lawn Care told officers he found damage to his building and to an HVAC unit.
Police say surveillance video of the business at 5430 Cairo Rd., shows a white man with a beard in a white extended cab pick-up truck backing out of the Waffle Hut parking lot and hitting the business around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22.
The truck then ran into a ditch. Waffle Hut customers reportedly pulled the truck out of the ditch.
Paducah Police are wanting anyone with information about the incident to give the department a call at 270-444-8550 or by texting a tip to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers to 847411 (tip 411).
A reward of up to $1,000 could be given to those who offer up information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
