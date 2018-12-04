Cloudy and Cool Today

Good Tuesday Morning
Cooler temperatures are setting in this morning, but cloudy skies in some areas of the Heartland are keeping some areas above freezing. We will be keeping the cooler temperatures especially today with high temperatures forecasted to be in the 30s to maybe 40 degrees in some southern counties. There is a chance for sprinkles or some isolated light snow showers to fall during the day.
Tonight we will clear out the clouds and have temperatures drop into the 20s. We have a chance of rain on Thursday and the next big system we are watching will arrive heading into the weekend. This could bring a mix of snow, rain, and/or sleet depending on the track of the low so stay with us for the latest!
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.