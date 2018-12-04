City of Paducah Christmas Parade winners announced

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah’s Christmas Parade lit up the streets on Dec. 1 downtown.
The 2018 theme was A Comic Book Christmas and each entry was required to have music and lighting. City officials said the parade had about 100 entries this year.
There are still plenty of things going on this holiday season, find them here.
Here are the parade winners:
Themed Float Division:
1st Place - Paducah McCracken Composite Mountain Bike team
2nd Place – James Sanders Nursery
3rd Place – Girl Scout McCracken County Service Unit
4th Place - Dippin’ Dots
5th Place – BFW/Marcum Engineering
Religious Float Division:
1st Place – Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church
2nd Place – West KY Christian Alliance
3rd Place – Grace Point Church
Non-Float Division:
1st Place – MelRhea Balloons
2nd Place – Goodwin Farms
3rd Place – Blackburn Farms
School Float Division:
Paducah Middle School
Drill Team Division:
1st Place – Tornado Cheer Squad
2nd Place – Paducah Quick Step Cloggers
3rd Place – Silver Lining HomeSchool
Band Division:
1st Place – Paducah Tilghman High School Band of Blue
2nd Place – McCracken County High School Band
A trophy presentation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 11 during the Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
