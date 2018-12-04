City of Paducah Christmas Parade winners announced

December 4, 2018

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah’s Christmas Parade lit up the streets on Dec. 1 downtown.

The 2018 theme was A Comic Book Christmas and each entry was required to have music and lighting. City officials said the parade had about 100 entries this year.

Here are the parade winners:

Themed Float Division:

1st Place - Paducah McCracken Composite Mountain Bike team

2nd Place – James Sanders Nursery

3rd Place – Girl Scout McCracken County Service Unit

4th Place - Dippin’ Dots

5th Place – BFW/Marcum Engineering

Religious Float Division:

1st Place – Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church

2nd Place – West KY Christian Alliance

3rd Place – Grace Point Church

Non-Float Division:

1st Place – MelRhea Balloons

2nd Place – Goodwin Farms

3rd Place – Blackburn Farms

School Float Division:

Paducah Middle School

Drill Team Division:

1st Place – Tornado Cheer Squad

2nd Place – Paducah Quick Step Cloggers

3rd Place – Silver Lining HomeSchool

Band Division:

1st Place – Paducah Tilghman High School Band of Blue

2nd Place – McCracken County High School Band

A trophy presentation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 11 during the Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

