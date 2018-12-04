City of Carbondale announces 2018 Lights Fantastic storefront contest winners

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Store owners in Carbondale, Illinois grabbed their lights and garland to participate in the Lights Fantastic festivities.
City officials said this year Carbondale Community Arts and Carbondale Main Street co-sponsored a storefront decorating contest among local businesses. The theme was “Gingerbread.”
Here were the participants: Carbondale Park District LIFE Center, Carbondale Tourism, Carbondale Trophy, Castle Perilous Games, Cristaudo’s Bakery and Cafe, Dona Camilla, Evolve Apartments, Fringe the Salon, Global Gourmet, Hairbrains Salon, Kids Korner, Longbranch Bakery and Café, Manny’s Spirits, Food & Gaming, Phoenix Cycle, Salon Euphoria, and Yesteryear Tobacconist.
The winners were announced by the Carbondale Community Arts.
Salon Euphoria came in third. Community Arts officials described their entry as “a charming painted vignette of two gingerbread friends greeting passers-by from a snowy landscape in front of their cozy gingerbread house.”
Cristaudo’s placed second, with gingerbread people frolicking across their windows.
Carbondale Tourism was selected as this year’s first place winner with their creative three-dimensional winter scene of Santa’s sleigh on Ginger Lane complete with twinkling lights to deliver presents to the home of the Gingerbread family.
