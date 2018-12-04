Child alerts parents to early morning house fire in Scott City, MO

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - An early morning house fire had crews on the scene early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m.
According to Scott City Fire Chief said the home was 75 percent involved when they arrived.
He said a family was inside when the fire started. A child heard the smoke alarm and woke up their parents. All family member got out safely.
There is no word on how many people were inside.
The cause is also unknown at this time according to the chief.
Scott City, Chaffee, Cape Girardeau and New Hamburg-Benton-Commerce Fire Protection District were all on scene.
