Carbondale hospital plans annual Memorial Tree Dedication

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale are again giving parents a way to honor their children’s lasting impact with a Memorial Tree in the hospital lobby.
The hospital has given done this for more than 30 years.
The 2018 tree will be dedicated in a special ceremony at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9.
“This tree is open to any family who has lost any child of any age through the region,” explains Anne Mileur, an RN at the MHC Birthing Center. Mileur’s family annual places an ornament in honor of their late daughter who passed away at age 16. “By the end of December, you will not be able to even see the tree. It will be covered with hundreds of ornaments.”
The open dedication ceremony is held in collaboration with the I Lost A Child (ILAC) grief support group and Tender Mercies Foundation of Southern Illinois, a regional nonprofit organization that works with those affected by infant and child loss.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.