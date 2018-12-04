Carbondale Community High School students help decorate tree at City Hall

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale officials including Mayor Henry and students from Carbondale Community High School got together on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to decorate a tree in the lobby of City Hall.
It’s a new tradition and it’s one they’re hoping to continue for years to come, according to the City.
The tree was donated by the Carbondale Community High School Band Boosters, Murdale Ace Hardware donated the lights and the CCHS Family Careers and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) provided all of the decorations.
