What you need to know Dec. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 3.
It’s a cold start to your Monday.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning will start off in the low to mid 30s. Highs today will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
There is a chance for some snow flurries this morning, but the precipitation will not accumulate. Today will be mostly cloudy and dry.
Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Later this week, there is a chance of a mix of rain and snow. Much of the week will be on the cool side.
- The body of missing radio host, Ray Taliaferro, may have been possibly found in Paducah, Kentucky.
- Funeral plans are set for former president George H. W. Bush. The 41st president and war hero will lie in state at the United States Capitol this week.
- Storm victims in central Illinois are assessing damage from rare December tornadoes that ripped roofs off homes, downed power lines and injured at least 20 people.
- Eleven new cases of chronic wasting disease were found in Missouri after the opening weekend of fall firearms season.
- Happy Birthday Illinois! Today Illinois will celebrate 200 years of statehood.
- Sully, George H. W. Bush’s service dog, will now help wounded veterans.
- ‘Not-so-smooth-criminal’ loses his pants during a burglary in Florida.
