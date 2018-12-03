What you need to know Dec. 3

Today will be cool and mostly cloudy. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | December 3, 2018

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Dec. 3.

First Alert Forecast

It’s a cold start to your Monday.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning will start off in the low to mid 30s. Highs today will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

There is a chance for some snow flurries this morning, but the precipitation will not accumulate. Today will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Later this week, there is a chance of a mix of rain and snow. Much of the week will be on the cool side.

