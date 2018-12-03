What to know: New KY driver’s licenses in 2019

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a phases, statewide roll out of the new credentials and changes will start in early 2019 and be complete by spring. Kentuckians do not need to replace their current credential unless they are within six months of their card’s expiration date, they need to update their card due to name, address or gender change, or their current card expires after Oct. 1, 2020 and they would like a voluntary travel ID.