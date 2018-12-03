What to know: New KY driver’s licenses in 2019

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Changes are coming to Kentucky driver’s licenses in 2019.
Driver’s licenses, permits and personal IDs will have new security features, arrive in the mail after residents apply at their local Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, will be moving to an eight-year lifespan and will have new pricing.
They will be available in two versions: a new standard credential or a new voluntary travel ID credential.
On October 1, 2020, Kentucky’s standard licenses will no longer be accepted to board U.S. flights or enter restricted federal facilities, like military bases, nuclear power plants or the White House.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a phases, statewide roll out of the new credentials and changes will start in early 2019 and be complete by spring. Kentuckians do not need to replace their current credential unless they are within six months of their card’s expiration date, they need to update their card due to name, address or gender change, or their current card expires after Oct. 1, 2020 and they would like a voluntary travel ID.
You can click here for more on what’s changing. To better understand the difference between a standard credential and a voluntary travel ID, click here.
All first-time applicants wanting any identity credential or anyone requesting a voluntary travel ID will need to have the following:
- Proof of identity document - birth certificate, passport, permanent residence card, etc.
- Proof of social security number - such as a social security card or a W-2 form
- Proof of residency - utility bill, lease, pay slip, voter registration card, etc.
There is a difference in pricing between the standard credential and the voluntary travel ID.
- 3-year driver’s permit - $15 for the standard credential and $18 for the voluntary travel ID
- 1-year motorcycle permit - $15 for the standard credential and $18 for the voluntary travel ID
- 8-year/4-year personal ID - $23/$11.50 for the standard credential and $28/$14 for the voluntary travel ID
- 8-year/4-year driver’s license - $43/$21.50 for the standard credential and $48/$24 for the voluntary travel ID
- 8-year/4-year motorcycle license - $43/$21.50 for the standard credential and $48/$24 for the voluntary travel ID
- 8-year/4-year driver/motorcycle license combo - $53/$26.50 for the standard credential and $58/$29 for the voluntary travel ID
