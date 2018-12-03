Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Murray, KY

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Murray, Kentucky ends with the arrest of Jackson, Tennessee man.
According to the Murray Police Department, an officer investigating suspicious activity in a parking lot on North 12th St. led them to make a traffic stop around 12:48 a.m.
The officer reportedly smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.
After the search, the driver, Corey T. Newble, 20, was arrested.
The Murray Police Department says the officer allegedly found items related to drug trafficking, a handgun, and small baggies of cocaine.
Newble was booked into the Calloway County Jail on the following charges: trafficking in marijuana, trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
