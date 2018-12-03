SUV vs train crash under investigation in Jackson Co., IL

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - An SUV crash into a train in downtown Makanda, Illinois is under investigation.
The crash happened on Friday, Nov. 30 around 5:47 p.m. on Makanda Rd.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Golladay, 34, stopped the Toyota Rav4 at the railroad crossing where the crossing gates were activated, but the SUV moved forward and hit a train traveling southbound.
Golladay was not injured.
The Sheriff’s Office reports the SUV and the crossing gates were damaged in the crash. The SUV was towed from the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Jackson County Ambulance and Makanda Township Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies.
