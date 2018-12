Chilly, below average temperatures are here to stay for the next several days. Tonight will be cold and cloudy with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the mid 20s for much of the area. Tuesday will bring more clouds with scattered flurries and light rain showers. Highs will only be in the 30s to lower 40s. Still watching for a possible wintry system this weekend that could impact your travel...stay tuned.