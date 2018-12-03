Sikeston, MO couple wins $100K off of scratcher ticket

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri family is $100,000 richer.
Mike Boese won the cash on a scratcher ticket at the Break Time convenience store on Main Street in Sikeston, Missouri.
It was a $5 Cash Craze scratcher ticket he bought while going in for a coffee and soda on the way to the family farm.
Boese matched all but one number in the game, totaling a $100,000 prize.
I usually stop in on my way to the family farm,” said Boese. “I don’t buy a Scratchers ticket every time I go to Break Time, but I have bought a few $2 tickets the past couple of days and recently started buying $5 tickets," he said.
Boese and his family are looking forward to paying off bills and shopping for Christmas gifts with the prize money.
