Sex offender arrested after going to store to meet girl

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man was arrested for texting who he thought was a minor for sex.
According to Paducah police, Dustin Ray Stone, 26, of Greenville, Kentucky was arrested on a charge of using an electronic communication device to procure a minor/peace officer for sexual offenses.
Stone began sending explicit text messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on November 21.
According to police he requested nude photos of the girl and sent photos of himself by text.
Stone was actually communicating with an officer by text and phone calling.
He agreed to meet the “girl” on Monday, December 3 at a southside convenience store for sex. When he arrived, he was met by police.
Stone is on the sex offender registry, and was arrested once for the same charge.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
