NORAD to celebrate 63 years of tracking Santa

(KFVS) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command will celebrate 63 years of tracking Santa’s journey around the globe on December 24.
It all started in 1955 when an ad directed children to call Santa direct; however, the number was misdialed. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.
Now, NORAD kicks off Santa tracking with streaming video and a call center that will be open around the clock on Dec. 24.
You can click here to start tracking Santa.
On Dec. 24, users can call or text 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.
