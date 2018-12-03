Man sentenced for 2015 shooting at Herrin, IL building

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A man has been sentenced to five years behind bars for a 2015 shooting in Herrin, Illinois.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, Gage M. McKnight, 22, of Hurst, Ill. was sentenced on Nov. 30 to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
McKnight was charged with felony aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On August 24, 2015, McKnight fired at a Herrin building with a gun.
He also violated his probation by testing positive for drug use and was sentenced to five years.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.