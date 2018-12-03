Investigation underway after home shot at in Charleston, MO

Investigation underway after home shot at in Charleston, MO
A glass door on a home in the 300 block of West Ironbanks road was struck by bullets. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Mike Mohundro)
By James Long | December 3, 2018 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:25 PM

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a home was shot at in Charleston, Missouri.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, it happened on Saturday, December 1 around 9:45 p.m.

A person told officers they heard a number of gunshots. A glass door on a home in the 300 block of West Ironbanks road was struck by bullets.

After a search of the area, no suspects were found and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.