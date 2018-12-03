Investigation underway after home shot at in Charleston, MO

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a home was shot at in Charleston, Missouri.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, it happened on Saturday, December 1 around 9:45 p.m.
A person told officers they heard a number of gunshots. A glass door on a home in the 300 block of West Ironbanks road was struck by bullets.
After a search of the area, no suspects were found and no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.