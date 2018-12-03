George H.W. Bush's life embodiment of Texas spirit

A group of cyclists stop to have a picture taken with a statue of former President George H.W. Bush in downtown Houston, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness. Bush, died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (AP)