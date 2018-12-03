First Alert: Chilly, cloudy Monday

(KFVS) - Bundle up! Monday is starting off on the cold side and will stay this way the rest of the day.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning will start off in the low to mid 30s.
Highs today will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.
There is a chance for some snow flurries this morning.
Today will be mostly cloudy and dry.
Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Later this week, there is a chance of a mix of rain and snow. Much of the week will be on the cool side.
