Cloudy and Cool

Overcast skies are keeping temperatures this morning from dropping too low into the 30s. There is a chance for some light flurries this morning, but overall it is looking to be a cloudy day. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in our northern counties to the low 40s in our southern counties.
Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with the chance of flurries during the afternoon. We are looking to be drier the first half of the week, but all eyes are on a system that will move in during the end of the week that could impact your travels next weekend with a wintry mix.
-Lisa
