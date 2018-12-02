2-year-old ingests drugs, woman arrested in Washington County, MO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a call about a two-year-old who had ingested drugs in Washington County, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 30.
According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:13 p.m. deputies arrived at Cannon Mines Road and Kirkwood Road to responded to a two-year-old female that had ingested a mixture of Fentanyl and Heroin.
Deputies and The Washington County Ambulance District found the child breathing shallowly and was in and out of consciousness. Narcan and other life-saving techniques were used. Before leaving scene, the child was alert and conscious. The two-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the the two agencies providing care.
During an investigation, the child was found on a bean bag with the mother, Heather Politte, 25, was present. She said she noticed something in the child’s mouth. She attempted to remove it and the contents bust inside the child’s mouth. Politte traveled two miles away from emergency service to her home.
Politte admitted to purchasing the drugs and was arrest and charged with a Class B felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree.
Politte was taken to the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
