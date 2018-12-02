Organizations hold vigil for immigrants in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Organizers hold what they call a vigil for immigrants at the Carbondale, Illinois town square pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 1.
The Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project and the Peace Coalition organized the event with the immigration policy on the minds of lawmakers.
Chairperson, Becca Tally, said it’s not just a human rights issue.
“If we close down the border, we are harming our own economy," said Tally. “People who come in bring new ideas. Immigrants are much more like to be business owners than native born people, really we are just harming our communities when we have that kind of attitude.”
These two groups show their support for immigrants and refugees being impacted.
