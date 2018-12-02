First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Breezy and cooler conditions are on the menu for today as an upper low spins to our north and we go from gusty south winds to gusty west winds. Cloud cover will be tricky with the upper low….we may become mostly cloudy in northern counties but remain mainly clear across the south. This will help result in a fairly wide range in highs today, from the upper 40s north to near 60 in the south. But west winds at 15 to 25 mph will give us a wind chill factor regardless of the air temp.
The upcoming week is looking colder again but mainly dry. As we get back into northwest flow for a few days, highs will be mainly in the 40s and even 30s…along with periods of clouds as weak upper systems move through. The next major precip threat is from a system that hasn’t even moved ashore yet….so model accuracy is very questionable. But it looks like a rather strong system will be moving across the south by the end of the week…sometime in the Friday thru Sunday period. Given colder pattern and time of year…..we will likely be (as is often the case) somewhere close to the rain/snow dividing zone…so a variety of winter weather looks possible.
