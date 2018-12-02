First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The upcoming week is looking colder again but mainly dry. As we get back into northwest flow for a few days, highs will be mainly in the 40s and even 30s…along with periods of clouds as weak upper systems move through. The next major precip threat is from a system that hasn’t even moved ashore yet….so model accuracy is very questionable. But it looks like a rather strong system will be moving across the south by the end of the week…sometime in the Friday thru Sunday period. Given colder pattern and time of year…..we will likely be (as is often the case) somewhere close to the rain/snow dividing zone…so a variety of winter weather looks possible.