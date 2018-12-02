First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

As we move out of the weekend and into the work week, it is going to be colder again but stay mainly dry. In the shorter term….clouds will gradually increase tonight into tomorrow, and temps will gradually get chillier. But- no significant precip is expected over the next few days. Monday morning lows will be mainly in the low 30s, with afternoon highs ranging from near 40 north to the upper 40s south. Monday night and Tuesday will be a few degrees colder still…with highs on Tuesday afternoon ranging from the mid 30s to around 40 under mainly cloudy but dry skies.
The remainder of the work week looks chilly but mostly drama-free…though a weak system on Thursday could bring a few sprinkles or flurries. The next potentially strong system is still off the west coast…so models are still showing variation in speed and movement. But it looks like a fairly strong mid-level low will be spinning from across the South about Friday night into Sunday. This typically puts us in a cold, wet situation….with a mix of precip types as the rain/snow zone ends up somewhere in the area. I’ve already noticed automated ‘no human’ forecast apps having trouble with this system…going and back and forth from dry to snow to rain with each new run. For now it is impossible to forecast with any precision or confidence..so will just keep an eye on it for the next few days. Beware the free app forecast….
