First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The remainder of the work week looks chilly but mostly drama-free…though a weak system on Thursday could bring a few sprinkles or flurries. The next potentially strong system is still off the west coast…so models are still showing variation in speed and movement. But it looks like a fairly strong mid-level low will be spinning from across the South about Friday night into Sunday. This typically puts us in a cold, wet situation….with a mix of precip types as the rain/snow zone ends up somewhere in the area. I’ve already noticed automated ‘no human’ forecast apps having trouble with this system…going and back and forth from dry to snow to rain with each new run. For now it is impossible to forecast with any precision or confidence..so will just keep an eye on it for the next few days. Beware the free app forecast….