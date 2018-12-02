First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a stormy morning we were concerned about redevelopment this afternoon…..but thunderstorms have stayed just to our north and east, thankfully. In particular, numerous severe storms with tornados were reported north of St. Louis in western Illinois this afternoon. In our area we dried out enough to keep it mostly storm-free, although a line of thunderstorms developed over our eastern counties this afternoon but quickly moved off. As an upper low approaches tonight and Sunday we’ll get cooler and we’ll bring some clouds in from the northwest….but overall a decent end to the weekend. Lows tonight look to be mainly in the 40s, with highs tomorrow ranging from about 50 north (more clouds) to 60 south (more sun). It will be a bit breezy, however, so a bit of a wind chill factor.
The rest of the week will transition back to colder northwest flow…but stay mainly dry. The coldest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak upper trough moves through. Some models bring some light snow or flurries to the region Tuesday with the trough, but right now the chance of measurable precip looks pretty low. Our next stronger system will be next weekend…though details are still fuzzy since the storm hasn’t even moved into California yet. But it does look as though it could give us some rain, snow, or a winter mix…so stay tuned.
