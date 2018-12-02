First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a stormy morning we were concerned about redevelopment this afternoon…..but thunderstorms have stayed just to our north and east, thankfully. In particular, numerous severe storms with tornados were reported north of St. Louis in western Illinois this afternoon. In our area we dried out enough to keep it mostly storm-free, although a line of thunderstorms developed over our eastern counties this afternoon but quickly moved off. As an upper low approaches tonight and Sunday we’ll get cooler and we’ll bring some clouds in from the northwest….but overall a decent end to the weekend. Lows tonight look to be mainly in the 40s, with highs tomorrow ranging from about 50 north (more clouds) to 60 south (more sun). It will be a bit breezy, however, so a bit of a wind chill factor.