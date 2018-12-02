Everyday workers suit up to become superheroes for Heartland kids

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - You see them every day whenever you go to stores to shop or just walking around. You don't know they are superheroes because you see them as regular people, not knowing what lies beneath.
There are superheroes among us in the Heartland.
At night and on the weekends, these regular everyday people change into their superhero costumes to go and help sick kids and other people in the community at various events.
One of those superheroes is Lonnie Johnson. He is a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy in Missouri who works at the Perry County Courthouse as a bailiff.
"I make sure everything is secure at the courthouse and make sure nothing goes wrong for the safety and security for the staff and everyone that walks in and out of the courthouse," Johnson said.
He has worked in law enforcement for 17 years now.
"My dad was a law enforcement officer and I guess you can say the apple didn't fall far from tree," Lonnie chuckled. "It's something I've always loved doing."
After Lonnie is done with work he goes home, opens his closet, pulls out the suit and gets ready to go.
Dennis Manning works at TG Missouri in Perryville. He is a labor technician that assembles an airbag car parts together to get ready for installation.
"Everything that we do here has a certain protocol so that the safety systems work the way they're supposed to," Manning explained. "It's very important we do things the right way so it can save a life if it needs to."
Manning said he works hard during the day and loves his job. He also loves when he gets the opportunity at night or on the weekends to volunteer at his other job dressed up as a superhero.
Her name is Jessica Johnson works at Walmart in Perryville at the customer service desk.
“I do the returns, financial transactions and I take care of everybody when they come in the door,” Jessica said. "I enjoy it. I enjoy helping people. Working at Walmart also allows me to work with Children’s Medical Network.
Jessica dresses up as Catwoman, Zatanna, Rowena Ravenclaw and more.
Lonnie dresses up primarily as Superman. As for Manning...
"What do I do on my off time? I'm Batman!" Manning chuckled.
Lonnie and Jessica have two kids, which was the initial reason why they wanted to band together and form an organization to help others. The organizations is called "Heroes For Kids."
"Heroes for kids really started because of my kids," Lonnie said. "I have two kids and one is 19 now and the other is 13. It started out with going down to Metropolis for the Superman celebration."
His son saw Superman and thought it would be cool if his dad would dress up as Superman too.
"I started searching for a Superman costume and that is literally how it started. That was back in 2014 when that started," Lonnie recalled. "In April of 2015, I purchased my first Superman costume and started Heroes For Kids."
At this moment, both Lonnie and Jessica Johnson wanted to band together to help spread a positive message to both children and adults in the community and to help bridge the gap between everyday heroes, including first responders, to meet community members.
“We want to be able to bring our costume characters out, as well as our real life heroes and introduce kids, by having our costume characters there and letting them run up and get the hugs and the high fives. Then take them over and introduce them to the first responders and say, ‘come meet my hero.’”
Lonnie and Jessica find themselves going to many get-togethers that involve kids that need a little extra positiveness in their life. Some of the events are for those battling rare forms of diseases, visiting those that are sick in the hospitals as well as many other children related gatherings. They also attend comic cons and various other community events throughout the Heartland.
"I guess it's just something down inside me that I just love helping people," Lonnie stated. "Even before I started Heroes For Kids, I've always done stuff for charity whether it be donating money or volunteering my time."
Lonnie said when he was a child, the Shriner’s Hospital helped him out. Also, his children were helped out by the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Their daughter was helped with multiple treatments at the hospital.
"I've been that concerned patient or concerned parent at the hospital," Lonnie said. "So being able to give back and being able to help out in the communities is just something I love doing."
"To continue to work with Children's Miracle Network is a way for us to give back for everything they do to help all the kids and families," Jessica added.
Dennis Manning also has a passion for helping the youth as well. He has children which also encourages him to help out with charities.
“I have a son. His name is Darin. He is 21 and has autism,” Manning explained. “I find myself involved with autism charity events a lot.”
Manning actually suited up as Batman years ago to help out those in the St. Louis area. He then met Lonnie and Jessica years later which led to him helping the kids and adults in the Heartland area.
"It's kind of a symbiotic relationship," Manning explained. "Sure, I put smiles on their faces but they also put smiles on mine. They make me feel better about myself and what I'm doing so there's kind of that feedback to each other."
We caught up with Superman, Batman and other characters at an event called Cupcakes for Kinslee.
"Just the smiles from Kinslee was amazing!" Jessica recalled.
"You see all these characters on TV and a lot of times when it comes to the children, you are bringing those superheroes to life," Lonnie added.
Kinslee has a rare syndrome called Rett syndrome which is a rare non-inherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls which leads to severe impairments throughout their life. This includes their ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe.
Kinslee was one of many children over the past few years that the superheroes have helped support.
The superheroes gather at other events like comic cons, anti-bullying events at schools, toy drives and more.
“Who doesn’t like seeing Superman, Batman and yes, we do get the villains involved too including the Joker, and the Riddler,” Lonnie said. “Who doesn’t like seeing their favorite comic book character?”
"We do anything that gets our kids into contact with our real life heroes, our first responders," Manning said.
The superheroes contact the first responders from all around the Heartland to see if they want to join them at the events. While the superheroes introduce the kids and adults to the first responders and help community relations, sometimes, the first responders want to dress up themselves as superheroes or villains too and connect with the children that way.
"It's an awesome feeling to see so many people come together for the different causes that we get to help," Lonnie said.
We also spoke with Perryville's Walmart Assistant Manager Robyn Davis who attends various events as well. Her husband is a K-9 handler with the Perry County Sheriff's Office and comes to a couple events to bond with the youth.
"He gets the kids to interact with the dog so it's very exciting," Davis said.
For the superheroes, they just want to help out however they can and say it's their own reward helping out so many.
"I think why I like doing this is that I can help the kids get a smile on their face just by standing there and being a character for them," Manning said. "I take that little bit of fantasy and turn it into a reality for them. The hugs and the smiles you get make everything worth it."
“It’s extremely fulfilling to be able to be that light for their family,” Jessica added. “To give them that moment of reprieve for whatever they’re dealing with.”
Heroes For Kids is conducting a gift drive to collect toys ending on Friday, Dec. 14.
"We're actually taking toys up to St. Louis Children's, Cardinal Glennon and Shriner's Hospital," Lonnie stated. "The money raised and toys donated, we will load up our vehicles and deliver them to those hospitals."
For more information on the Heroes For Kids program, you can contact them on their Facebook page.
