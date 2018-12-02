Craft show helps Veterans in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary Craft & Vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
The event featured dozens of vendors who sold crafts and Christmas merchandise.
One vendor had a special helper at the Young Living table who sold essential oils to her customers.
Five-year-old Addy Jordan from Marble Hill is quite the salesperson in her early years. She knows a lot about the products and how to use them correctly.
"There's all kinds of oils," Jordan said. "There's actually thieves. You cannot put that in your eyes."
Along with the money from the vendor tables, chili and hot dogs were also for sale.
Money raised at the event go towards helping Veterans through the numerous programs at the VFW Post 3838.
"The people actually protect us," Jordan said. "The officers and those Veterans are actually working as a team to take care of this country."
“The importance of our Veterans is of course because we have our freedom,” VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary Secretary Sandy Pritchard said. “The Veterans of Foreign Wars is everybody that has served overseas. So we give back to them because of the sacrifices they made. They didn’t get to see their children grow up so they bring grandchildren here so they can enjoy the facility and everything that we have to provide here at the VFW.”
Pritchard said it's important for the children to understand what Veterans fought for.
“The younger generation needs to understand that what they sacrificed for as far as their home life,” Pritchard added. “We got our freedom because they fought for us.”
