Cave-In-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is closed due to high winds.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds are currently 20 miles per hour out of the southwest with a gust around 28 miles per hour.
The wind has created rough conditions on the Ohio River forcing the ferry to temporarily halt operation.
It will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County and Hardin County, IL.
