Snubbed by Trump, Putin charms other players at G20

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin speak at the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The two leaders are controversial figures at the summit. In Putin's case, other world leaders have expressed concern over Russia's recent seizure of Ukrainian ships and their crews near Crimea. For the prince, it's about the killing of a dissident Saudi journalist in the country's Istanbul consulate. Saudi Arabia denies that bin Salman ordered the killing, but U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded the opposite. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (AP)