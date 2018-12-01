SEMO football playoff watch parties at local businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The SEMO football playoff game is big deal for the players and for their supporters back in Cape Girardeau.
A number of local businesses plan on showing the game on Saturday, Dec. 1.
At least 9 different watch parties are happening at local sports bars
The businesses want to replicate the atmosphere felt at Houck Stadium during the Redhawks first playoff win last weekend. Beef O' Brady's has 21 TVs and plans to show the game on as many as possible. Heartland News spoke with the owner and a customer. Both are Southeast Missouri State alumni and think the best way to root on the Redhawks is by watching the playoff game with other fans.
“The Southeast Missouri area is kind of a SEMO place, and it’s great to see everybody come together from different towns,” said John Hendricks. “You don’t have to be a SEMO alumni to come in here and enjoy it.”
"I dream big,” said Beef O’ Brady’s Co-Owner Angel Hillman. “I expect that there won't be an empty seat that this place is going to be packed, and it's going to be loud. This is a momentous occasion so we are so pumped."
And places that are showing the RedHawks football game did have to purchase it because it’s on ESPN 3.
Heartland News confirms these businesses are showing the game: Beef O’ Brady’s, Blue Diamond Sports Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, D’Ladiums, Hotshots, Katy O’ Ferrell’s, The Library, Port Cape, and Wings Etc.
