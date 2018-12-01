Jackson Co., IL in need of bell ringing volunteers

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers in Jackson County, Illinois.
“Jackson county is in big trouble and need volunteers desperately," According to the Salvation Army coordinator in southern Illinois.
The Salvation Army says each kettle can raise about $30 per hour providing families in need.
Money raised at the Illinois red kettles will help fund financial aid for utility assistance, rent and clothing and disaster relief.
Bell ringing season starts in November and runs through Christmas Eve.
They are still in need of volunteers in all service areas for bell ringing,
If someone is interested in helping the Salvation Army, there are three ways to give: In person, virtually online or you can text to Give and send #OURTOWN to 41444.
Russell Roberson donated at the Walmart in Carbondale and he spoke about the importance of giving back.
“It’s a good time to show where your hearts at,” said Russell Robertson. “You should give back, I want everybody to get a chance to give back, if its a little its a lot, just as long as you give back and help another human being or people in your community.”
