First Alert: Windy, stormy Saturday

(KFVS) - Some re-development later this afternoon as the main system moves in from the west is possible. Any storms that do develop could spin up quickly and become severe once again.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says otherwise it will be warm and windy, with highs of about 70 to 75 mph.
Tonight and tomorrow will be dry and cooler though still a bit breezy. Highs on Sunday should still be a bit above average but overall a nice day.
Through the upcoming week we gradually get colder again and by later in the week we may be flirting with some winter precip again as a strong system moves out of the Southwest into the lower Mississippi Valley.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.