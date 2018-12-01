First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Active morning underway as a weakening area of showers and thunderstorms moves through from west to east with damaging winds and possible isolated tornado spin-ups. This line is moving more quickly than earlier expected…so will be pushing out more quickly as well over the next few hours. The question then becomes: will we see any re-development later this afternoon as the main system moves in from the west. The answer seems to be: possibly. Models generally keep it dry this afternoon, but with near-record air temps, high dew points, and tremendous shear…..any storms that do develop could spin up quickly and become severe once again, as noted by the Storm Prediction Center. Otherwise it will be warm and windy, with highs of about 70 to 75 mph.