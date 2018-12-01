Driver saved thanks to seat belt roll-over crash in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - A driver was saved thanks to a seat belt after their vehicle flipped over on Friday, Nov. 30.
According to the Chaffee Fire Department, shortly after 8 p.m. crews were dispatched for a crash with possible entrapment on Highway A.
They found a vehicle overturned in a ravine, about 30 yards off the road and the driver had pulled themself out of the vehicle.
The driver was transported to a local hospital or treatment. They said they were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, in which probably saved their life.
Scott County Sheriffs Office, North Scott County Ambulance District, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Midwest Towing assisted in the crash and clean-up.
