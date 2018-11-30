Your Friday Forecast

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with a very complex weather system heading our way. This is causing a wide range of temperatures this afternoon from the lower 50s north to near 70 degrees far south. Scattered showers and storms will begin to lift north into the Heartland after sunset. For the most part, we are expecting these storms to remain below severe limits. We will be watching a line of storms develop over Arkansas this evening. These will likely be severe and move towards the Heartland during the pre-dawn hours. The storms will likely weaken somewhat before moving in, but a few damaging wind gusts and maybe an isolated tornado could occur in our far southern counties between 3Am and 7AM Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm after midnight.