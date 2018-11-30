What you need to know Nov. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Nov. 30.
There is a dense fog advisory for some northern counties in the Heartland until 10 a.m. In our southern counties, scattered showers are moving through some areas.
Lisa Michaels says today will be cloudy and there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
Tonight and into Saturday morning widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to push through the Heartland. Storms look to be stronger after midnight.
Scattered rain is possible the rest of Saturday.
Sunday looks to be the nicest day over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Cooler air moves back into the Heartland next week.
- A Wayne County man was found guilty for shooting his step-son-in-law in the head five years ago.
- Ukraine closes its border to all Russian males between 16 and 60.
- Crews battle a structure fire in Scott County, Missouri.
- Students at Southeast Missouri have Redhawks fever and plan to watch the playoff game.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel is finally on her way to Argentina for the Group of 20 summit after a technical problem with her plane.
- NBA star Steph Curry responds to a nine-year-old’s letter asking why his shoes aren’t made for girls.
- To encourage more use, Instagram is adding a feature to make it easier to share photos and videos with fewer users.
