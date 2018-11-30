What you need to know Nov. 30

Scattered showers today and overnight there is a chance of strong storms. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
First Alert Forecast

There is a dense fog advisory for some northern counties in the Heartland until 10 a.m. In our southern counties, scattered showers are moving through some areas.

Lisa Michaels says today will be cloudy and there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the day.

Tonight and into Saturday morning widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to push through the Heartland. Storms look to be stronger after midnight.

Scattered rain is possible the rest of Saturday.

Sunday looks to be the nicest day over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Cooler air moves back into the Heartland next week.

