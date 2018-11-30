Union Co., IL man sentenced to 22 years for child pornography

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Cobden, Illinois man will spend 22 years in Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of child pornography.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds, 58-year-old Charles Edward Gordon plead guilt to having photographs containing children under the age of 13.
Gordon was sentenced on two counts of possession of child pornography. When he is released from prison he must register as a sex offender for life and serve three years to life of mandatory supervised release.
Gordon was arrested in August following an investigation by Cobden Police.
