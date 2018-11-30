Suspect identified in shooting that killed a Deputy U.S. Marshal in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Officials are reporting that a deputy U.S. Marshal has died after an officer involved shooting in midtown near Oracle and Glenn.
As per Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger, he is in police custody.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in a neighborhood at 15th and Jacinto, while they were serving a felony warrant for stalking an officer. The wounded marshal was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.