Suspect identified in shooting that killed a Deputy U.S. Marshal in Tucson

By Tucson News Now | November 29, 2018 at 8:27 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:54 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Officials are reporting that a deputy U.S. Marshal has died after an officer involved shooting in midtown near Oracle and Glenn.

As per Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger, he is in police custody.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, in a neighborhood at 15th and Jacinto, while they were serving a felony warrant for stalking an officer. The wounded marshal was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

JUST IN: A Deputy U.S. Marshal was shot and killed by a suspect near Oracle and Glenn tonight in midtown. Evan Schreiber - Tucson News Now is there at the scene >> http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/2018/11/30/one-person-shot-officer-involved-shooting-near-oracle-glenn/

Posted by Tucson News Now on Thursday, November 29, 2018

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.