Southeast Missouri woman selected to help decorate the White House

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman was just one of 125 people chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas.
Jordan Sandusky has applied to volunteer to decorate the White House about five or six times and this year, out of nearly 7,000 applicants she was chosen.
“I felt like I had won the lottery," said Sandusky. “I saw the little email pop-up on my phone and I just started jumping up and down and was like ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, I cannot believe that this is happening,’ it was just amazing.”
She and 125 others volunteered a week of their time to help decorate the Presidential Palace.
“It’s incredible I’ve never been in D.C. before much less the White House so all of the history and the architecture,” she said. "I’m really drawn to that so it was just a dream come true for me. It’s crazy to think when you walk those halls all those people that walked those same hall and the same staircases and touched the same hand rails it’s just really surreal.”
Sandusky said she decorated rooms the public never gets to see.
"The West Wing, the private residence, the Oval Office, the Diplomatic Receiving room. I mean there are so many rooms that we got to see that most people don’t and that makes it even more special,” said Sandusky.
She said helping to decorate 50 trees with thousands of ornaments and 45 hand placed berry topiaries is no easy feat.
“It was exhausting to be completely honest very long days,” said Sandusky. "A lot of berries a lot fun. I would do it all over again.”
How does she describe her experience in one word?
“A dream," she said. “Just a complete dream during the luncheon everyone is dressed up and waiters are handing out champagne and the marine orchestra is playing you’re just walking around in awe of how beautiful everything looks, it really just didn’t even feel real. I still wake up and think how did I get to do this.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.