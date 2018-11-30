SEMO students have Redhawks Football fever, plan to watch playoff game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Students at Southeast Missouri State University have Redhawks fever and are hoping to cheer their football team to victory during the playoff game Saturday, Dec. 1.
SEMO students are already proud of this record-breaking season and are optimistic the Redhawks can pull out another win this Saturday.
But unlike the last playoff game many students are planning to watch it on TV or get updates on their phone.
After all it is a 20-hour drive to Utah, and students say making the trip costs too much money and takes too much time away from studying for finals.
But that will not stop any these fans from chanting S-E M-O from wherever they're watching the game.
"I was hoping to find some place on campus, like student government would be having a watch party or something like that, but they're not doing that, so I'm planning to go to Wings Etc. because I heard that they are going to have a really big watch party,” said Junior Daniel Mahoney.
"It just brings more excitement to it,” said Senior Gavin Konys. “You can actually see the action going on. You can watch how they are playing. With just looking at your phone it’s not really as exciting. Yeah you have some excitement, but you don't have that 'Oh my Gosh' moment."
The playoff game will start at 3 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on ESPN 3.
