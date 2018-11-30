SEMO Redhawks football team heads to Utah for playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University football team left for Utah on Friday, November 30 to play in their first ever second-playoff game.
The Redhawks will take on Weber State University in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, Dec. 1 for round two of the FCS Playoffs.
Mid-morning on Friday, Nov. 30, the SEMO football team arrived at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to board their plane traveling to Salt Lake City.
Even though many SEMO students can’t make the trip to cheer on the Redhawks, they are planning to watch the game on TV, at watch parties or get updates on their phone.
Heartland Sports Director Todd Richards and sports anchor Adam King will be in Ogden with reports on all the action.
SEMO and second-seeded Weber State will kick off round two of the FCS Playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Also, tonight after Heartland News at 6, you can watch our “Let’s Soar Redhawks Football 2018 Special” as we get you ready for the big game.
