Patterson, MO man found guilty for shooting step-son-in-law in head

PATTERSON, MO (KFVS) - A Wayne County man was found guilty on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 for shooting his step-son-in-law in the head on October 28. 2013.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, this is the oldest murder case he’s worked since becoming sheriff.
Samuel Whitaker was found guilty on voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for killing Carl Streeval. He will face 23 years total. 10 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and 13 years for armed criminal action.
Officers say Whitaker told them Streeval was waiving Whitaker’s father’s ring in his face and he couldn’t take it anymore.
Streeval called into dispatch and said he’d been shot in the head by his step-father-in-law. By the time authorities arrived, Streeval was dead.
He will be formally sentenced on February 21, 2019.
