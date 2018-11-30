Mild and Foggy This Morning

A cloudy and mild morning, but foggy conditions can also be seen. There is a dense fog advisory out for some northern counties until 10AM. Scattered rain is possible in our southern counties this morning. Scattered showers are possible through the day especially in our central and southern counties, but it isn’t expected to be heavy. Tonight into Saturday morning is what we are keeping an eye on because widespread showers and thunderstorms will be moving in. Storms after midnight are looking to have the highest potential for being strong with damaging winds. The activity looks like it will move out of southeast Missouri by sunrise Saturday but will still be in our eastern counties.