Michigan senators work to ban child marriage

MICHIGAN (WTOL) - Two Michigan senators are trying to ban child marriages, which technically are allowed under an 1880s law in the state.
The actions by Sens. Rick Jones and Margaret O’Brien come after a report about a woman who came forward about being married at 14 in west Michigan.
The 1887 law states, “A person who is 16 years of age but is less than 18 years of age may contract marriage with the written consent of 1 of the parents of the person or the person’s legal guardian, as provided in this section.”
Senate Bill 1255 would set 16 as the minimum age to marry in Michigan and ban any marriages with minors under age 16.
Senate Bill 1256 would require 16- and 17 year-olds to have written permission from both parents to get married.
The judiciary committee is to discuss the bills next week.
In Ohio, teens would no longer be allowed to get married before 18 without an exception from a juvenile court, under a bill that was passed by the Ohio House in June.
House Bill 511, modifies Ohio’s law to generally make 18 the minimum age for marriage.
The bill had an exception for 17-year-olds who have consent from a juvenile court with a 14-day waiting period. Their partner cannot be more than four years older.
Currently in Ohio, girls can get married as young as 16 with parental consent. Boys cannot get married under the age of 18 without the consent of a juvenile court.
Ohio’s legislation was introduced to the Senate in July and was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14.
According to advocacy group Unchained At Last, which fights against forced and child marriages in the United States, 48 states still have provisions for child marriage. Only New Jersey and Delaware have banned marriages for children younger than 18-years-old.
In 2010, the U.S. State Department denounced “all cases of child marriage as child abuse.” Unchained At Last cites an estimated 248,000 children as young as 12 were married in the United States between 2000-2010.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.