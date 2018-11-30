Massive, extended data breach at Marriott's Starwood hotels

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 30, 2013, file photo, a man works on a new Marriott sign in front of the former Peabody Hotel in Little Rock, Ark. Marriott says the information of up to 500 million guests at its Starwood hotels has been compromised. It said Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, that there was a breach of its database in September, but also found out through an investigation that there has been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) (Danny Johnston)