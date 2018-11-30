Man stabbed to death by former roommates over PlayStation, police say

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN) – A Florida sheriff’s office says a man was stabbed to death by his former roommates over a stolen PlayStation.
The victim was identified as Joshua Barnes, a 24-year-old father of a 4-year-old son who left behind a grieving family.
Deputies identified the ex-roommates as Ian McClurg and Jake Bilotta.
They said the pair told Barnes to come by for a party, but instead they stabbed him multiples times and made plans to bury his body. All because, investigators said, they believed Barnes had stolen their PlayStation 4.
Audio of a 911 call made by Barnes’ current roommate, who found him dead, shed some light on the situation. He told a dispatcher he knew there had been a “problem” between him and the former roommates.
“I know there was a problem with the kid that's dead in the house right now,” he said. “But I don't know exactly what just happened. I walked in the house and they killed him.”
Barnes’ brother, Raymond Bynes, and his family are hurting.
“I never thought that'd happen to my brother,” Bynes said.
Bynes said Barnes loved his family and enjoyed basketball, video games and drawing.
He said he’s now going to go back to school to make his brother proud.
“I wanted to be smart just like him,” Bynes said.
He also said to be careful about who you call a friend.
The suspects remain behind bars without bond in Seminole County, facing first-degree murder charges.
