Man arrested on 23 counts of possessing child pornography

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch ends with the arrest of a man in Paduach.
According to KSP, Joseph Ashley, 45, was arrested and charged with 23 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor first offense. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Ashley could face up to five years in prison for each charge.
KSP says they began their investigation into Ashley after allegedly discovering that he shared files of child sexual exploitation online.
A search of a home in Paducah on Thursday, Nov. 29 was then executed and KSP says they found equipment used in connection with child pornography. The equipment was taken to a KSP forensic laboratory for examination.
KSP says the investigation is ongoing.
