Man arrested after allegedly driving stolen car erratically near Dresden, TN

DRESDEN, TN (KFVS) - A man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car erratically near Dresden, Tennessee.
Joshua Mark Long, 30, was arrested for being in possession of stolen property valued at more than $1,000, reckless driving and evading arrest.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy sergeant saw a car driving erratically on Davis Memorial Road near Dresden on Thursday, November 29. The vehicle turned onto Summers Road and stopped.
The officer identified the driver of the car as Long.
According to the sheriff’s department, a computer check showed the vehicle to be stolen out of Madison County, Tennessee.
