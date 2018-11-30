11/29/18: listen for the bells at the Red Kettles

One of the things I love about the Heartland is that we take care of our own.
Saint Mother Teresa once said: "Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies."
One way that giving in a small way makes a big difference this holiday season is to give to the Salvation Army. For decades, the Salvation Army has collected donations at Red Kettles outside stores across the Heartland. The Salvation Army uses the money to help people in need in a variety of ways.
At a recent Rotary Club event in Cape Girardeau, Lieutenant Matt DeGonia of the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army said that people aren’t carrying much cash anymore and that is a challenge.
As you head out to shop this Christmas season, grab a couple of dollars, fill your pocket with loose change, or grab your phone and text #OURTOWN to 41444 and put in your zip code to give to the Salvation Army in your area.
Giving is easy and any small amount you drop in the kettle adds up.
Another way to donate is to give your time. The Salvation Army needs people to ring the bells at the kettles this year.
If you would like to ring the bells this year in Missouri, sign up online at TSAcapegirardeau.org. You can pick your time and place. To ring the bells in Illinois, call 618.993.5854.
Members of the KFVS team are ringing the bells Friday, November 30, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walmart in Cape Girardeau and from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart in Carbondale.
Having a giving heart and realizing that small donations of money and time add up to make a big difference in the lives of people in need makes this a Better Heartland.
